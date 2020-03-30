MySmarTrend
Sally Beauty Hol Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SBH)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:36am
By David Diaz

Today, shares of Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) have crossed bearishly below their 10-day moving average of $9.19 on a volume of 131K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Sally Beauty Hol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.98 and a 52-week low of $7.25 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $8.71 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Sally Beauty Hol on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $15.84. Since that call, shares of Sally Beauty Hol have fallen 40.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

