Sally Beauty Hol Bearish Moving Average Crossover Alert (SBH)

Today, shares of Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $12.49 on a volume of 309K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

Sally Beauty Hol share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.98 and a 52-week low of $11.46 and are now trading 8% above that low price at $12.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

