Salesforce.Com Crosses Above its 10-day MA (CRM)

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $140.16 on a volume of 699K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Salesforce.Com share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $195.72 and a 52-week low of $115.29 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $148.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Salesforce.Com on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $182.03. Since that call, shares of Salesforce.Com have fallen 22.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.