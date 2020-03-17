Sabre Corp Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.07. So far today approximately 427,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.5 million shares.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has potential upside of 328.3% based on a current price of $6.07 and analysts' consensus price target of $26.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.11 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.81.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sabre Corp have traded between the current low of $6.07 and a high of $25.44 and are now at $6.07. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Sabre Corporation provides technology solutions to the global travel and tourism industry. The Company offers tours and travel services, as well as online reservations for airlines, hotels, cruises, car rental companies, and vacation packages.

