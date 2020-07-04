Sabre Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (SABR)

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) crossed over its 10-day moving average of $5.61 on a volume of 1.4 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sabre Corp have traded between a low of $3.30 and a high of $25.44 and are now at $6.18, which is 87% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 11% while the 200-day MA has slid 2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Sabre Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Sabre Corp in search of a potential trend change.