Ryman Hospitalit: New 52-Week Low Set Today (RHP)

Ryman Hospitalit (NYSE:RHP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $30.22. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 102,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 561,000 shares.

Ryman Hospitalit has overhead space with shares priced $31.01, or 61.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $80.83. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $79.07 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $81.38.

Ryman Hospitalit share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.57 and the current low of $30.22 and are currently at $31.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.3%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in group-oriented and destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets.

