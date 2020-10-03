Ryman Hospitalit Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Ryman Hospitalit (NYSE:RHP) traded at a new 52-week low today of $49.31. So far today approximately 203,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 443,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Ryman Hospitalit share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $49.31 and a high of $91.57 and are now at $51.22. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in group-oriented and destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets.

There is potential upside of 57.8% for shares of Ryman Hospitalit based on a current price of $51.22 and an average consensus analyst price target of $80.83. Ryman Hospitalit shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $82.26 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $82.79.

