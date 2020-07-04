Ryman Hospitalit Crosses Above its 10-day MA (RHP)

Today, shares of Ryman Hospitalit (NYSE:RHP) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $33.74 on a volume of 137K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Ryman Hospitalit share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $91.57 and a 52-week low of $13.25 and are now trading 177% above that low price at $36.76 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 8%.

