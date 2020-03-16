Ryder System Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (R)

Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.46. Approximately 87,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ryder System Inc have traded between the current low of $25.46 and a high of $67.65 and are now at $26.35. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Potential upside of 216.1% exists for Ryder System Inc, based on a current level of $26.35 and analysts' average consensus price target of $83.29. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.59 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $50.81.

Ryder System, Inc. provides a continuum of logistics, supply chain, and transportation management solutions worldwide. The Company's offerings range from full-service leasing, commercial rental and maintenance of vehicles to integrated services. The Company also offers comprehensive supply chain solutions, logistics management services, and e-Commerce solutions.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ryder System Inc on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $52.53. Since that call, shares of Ryder System Inc have fallen 41.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.