Ryder System Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (R)

Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) traded today at a new 52-week low of $27.90. Approximately 54,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Ryder System, Inc. provides a continuum of logistics, supply chain, and transportation management solutions worldwide. The Company's offerings range from full-service leasing, commercial rental and maintenance of vehicles to integrated services. The Company also offers comprehensive supply chain solutions, logistics management services, and e-Commerce solutions.

Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) has potential upside of 198.4% based on a current price of $27.91 and analysts' consensus price target of $83.29. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.56 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $51.07.

Over the past year, Ryder System Inchas traded in a range of $27.90 to $67.65 and are now at $27.91. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 2.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

