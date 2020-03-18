Ryder System Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (R)

Today, shares of Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $31.47 on a volume of 140K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Ryder System Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.65 and a 52-week low of $24.75 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $31.66 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

