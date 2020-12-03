Royal Gold Inc: New 52-Week Low Set Today (RGLD)

Shares of Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) traded today at $72.83, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 221,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 672,000 shares.

Royal Gold, Inc. acquires and manages precious metals royalties. The Company seeks to acquire existing royalties or to finance projects that are in production or near production in exchange for royalty interests. Royal Gold's gold-focused portfolio contains royalties ranging from those in production and development to those in the evaluation and exploration stages.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Gold Inc have traded between the current low of $72.83 and a high of $138.78 and are now at $81.18. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

Royal Gold Inc has overhead space with shares priced $81.18, or 15.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $96.04. Royal Gold Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $109.60 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $113.83.

