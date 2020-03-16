Royal Gold Inc Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) traded at a new 52-week low today of $59.82. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 143,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 756,000 shares.

Royal Gold, Inc. acquires and manages precious metals royalties. The Company seeks to acquire existing royalties or to finance projects that are in production or near production in exchange for royalty interests. Royal Gold's gold-focused portfolio contains royalties ranging from those in production and development to those in the evaluation and exploration stages.

Royal Gold Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $138.78 and the current low of $59.82 and are currently at $68.82 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.07% higher and 3.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

Royal Gold Inc has overhead space with shares priced $68.82, or 28.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $96.04. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $107.73 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $113.75.

