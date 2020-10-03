Royal Gold Inc Crosses Below its 10-day MA (RGLD)

Today, shares of Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) have fallen below their 10-day MA of $102.85 on a volume of 107K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a short position, as such a crossover often suggests lower prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Gold Inc have traded between a low of $80.65 and a high of $138.78 and are now at $99.99, which is 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

