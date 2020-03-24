Royal Gold Inc Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (RGLD)

Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $78.76 on a volume of 131K shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Gold Inc have traded between a low of $59.78 and a high of $138.78 and are now at $84.23, which is 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Royal Gold Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $95.57. Since that call, shares of Royal Gold Inc have fallen 19.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.