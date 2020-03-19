Royal Caribbean: New 52-Week Low Set Today (RCL)

Shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $20.89. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.8 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 9.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Royal Caribbean share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $20.89 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $20.93. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise company operating a fleet of vessels in the cruise vacation industries. The Company operates through brands which primarily serve the contemporary, premium, and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry which also includes the budget and luxury segments.

Royal Caribbean has overhead space with shares priced $20.93, or 85.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $143.11. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $99.78 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $110.92.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Royal Caribbean and will alert subscribers who have RCL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.