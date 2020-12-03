Royal Caribbean: The Losing Streak Continues (RCL)

Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded today at a new 52-week low of $33.51. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 6.2 million shares.

Potential upside of 326.2% exists for Royal Caribbean, based on a current level of $33.58 and analysts' average consensus price target of $143.11. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $110.21 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $113.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise company operating a fleet of vessels in the cruise vacation industries. The Company operates through brands which primarily serve the contemporary, premium, and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry which also includes the budget and luxury segments.

Over the past year, Royal Caribbeanhas traded in a range of $33.51 to $135.31 and are now at $33.58. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

