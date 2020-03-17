Royal Caribbean Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) traded today at $28.50, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 4.8 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.6 million shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a global cruise company operating a fleet of vessels in the cruise vacation industries. The Company operates through brands which primarily serve the contemporary, premium, and deluxe segments of the cruise vacation industry which also includes the budget and luxury segments.

Royal Caribbean has overhead space with shares priced $28.80, or 79.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $143.11. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $104.07 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $111.88.

Royal Caribbean share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $135.31 and the current low of $28.50 and are currently at $28.80 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

