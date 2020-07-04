Royal Caribbean Crosses Above its 10-day MA (RCL)

Today, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $31.91 on a volume of 7.1 million shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Royal Caribbean have traded between a low of $19.25 and a high of $135.31 and are now at $36.61, which is 90% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 2.21% lower and 12.16% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Royal Caribbean. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Royal Caribbean in search of a potential trend change.