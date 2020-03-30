Rollins Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ROL)

Today, shares of Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $34.79 on a volume of 341K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Rollins Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.15 and a high of $43.91 and are now at $35.53, 14% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Rollins Inc on March 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.09. Since that call, shares of Rollins Inc have fallen 5.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.