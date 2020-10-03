Rollins Inc Crosses Above its 10-day MA (ROL)

Today, shares of Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $38.88 on a volume of 108K shares. This may provide short-term investors a chance for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Rollins Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.91 and a 52-week low of $31.36 and are now trading 27% above that low price at $39.85 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

