Robert Half Intl: New 52-Week Low Set Today (RHI)

Robert Half Intl (NYSE:RHI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $41.54. So far today approximately 76,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Robert Half Intl share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $41.54 and a high of $69.08 and are now at $43.30. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

There is potential upside of 38.8% for shares of Robert Half Intl based on a current price of $43.30 and an average consensus analyst price target of $60.12. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $57.18 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $57.71.

Robert Half International, Inc. provides temporary and permanent staffing services. The Company supplies temporary, full-time, and senior-level project professionals for accounting, finance, office, administrative support, information technology, legal support, marketing, advertising, and public relations sectors.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Robert Half Intl and will alert subscribers who have RHI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.