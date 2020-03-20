Rli Corp Crosses Above its 10-day MA (RLI)

Today, shares of Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $75.47 on a volume of 227K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rli Corp have traded between a low of $66.02 and a high of $99.86 and are now at $76.92, which is 17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 1.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

