Retail Propertie: The Losing Streak Continues (RPAI)

Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $6.95. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 67,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.1 million shares.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. provides real estate investment services. The Company manages, develops, and acquires real estate properties including multi-tenant shopping complexes, lifestyle, power, community centers, and single-tenant net lease properties across the United States.

Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI) has potential upside of 116.9% based on a current price of $6.95 and analysts' consensus price target of $15.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.93 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $12.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Retail Propertie have traded between the current low of $6.95 and a high of $14.30 and are now at $6.95. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.75% lower and 3.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

