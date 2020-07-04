Retail Propertie Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (RPAI)

Today, shares of Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI) have advanced above their 10-day MA of $4.99 on a volume of 620K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, Retail Propertie share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.87 and a high of $14.30 and are now at $5.42, 89% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

