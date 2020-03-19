Republic Svcs: New 52-Week Low Set Today (RSG)

Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG) traded at a new 52-week low today of $72.38. Approximately 80,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

Republic Svcs (NYSE:RSG) defies analysts with a current price ($72.76) 5.0% above its average consensus price target of $69.12. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $89.04 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $93.46.

Republic Services, Inc. provides non-hazardous solid waste collection and disposal services in the United States. The Company provides solid waste collection services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential customers. Republic also operates transfer stations, landfills, and recycling facilities.

Republic Svcs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.91 and the current low of $72.38 and are currently at $72.76 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 0.78% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Republic Svcs and will alert subscribers who have RSG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.