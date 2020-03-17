Reinsurance Grou Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Reinsurance Grou (NYSE:RGA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $77.94. So far today approximately 73,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 603,000 shares.

Over the past year, Reinsurance Grouhas traded in a range of $77.94 to $169.26 and are now at $78.06. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 3.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

Reinsurance Grou has overhead space with shares priced $78.06, or 51.6% below the average consensus analyst price target of $161.38. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $142.10 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $153.53.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated provides reinsurance services. The Company offers life and health related reinsurance products and financial solutions. Reinsurance Group of America serves customers globally.

