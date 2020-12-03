Regions Financia Looks to Continue to Trade Below its Annual-Low Share Price Today

Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) traded at a new 52-week low today of $9.67. So far today approximately 677,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 12.5 million shares.

Potential upside of 106.9% exists for Regions Financia, based on a current level of $9.81 and analysts' average consensus price target of $20.31. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $15.54 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $15.57.

Regions Financial Corporation is a regional multi-bank holding company. The Company provides mortgage banking, credit life insurance, leasing, commercial accounts receivable factoring, specialty mortgage financing, and securities brokerage services. Regions provides banking services throughout the South, Midwest, and Eastern United States.

Over the past year, Regions Financiahas traded in a range of $9.67 to $17.54 and are now at $9.81. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Regions Financia and will alert subscribers who have RF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.