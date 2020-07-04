Regions Financia Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (RF)

Today, shares of Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $9.02 on a volume of 1.2 million shares. Swing traders may find an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

Over the past year, Regions Financia has traded in a range of $6.94 to $17.54 and is now at $9.64, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Regions Financia on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.08. Since that call, shares of Regions Financia have fallen 44.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.