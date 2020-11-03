Regeneron Pharm Bullish Moving Average Crossover Alert (REGN)

Regeneron Pharm (NASDAQ:REGN) shares have crossed bullishly above their 10-day moving average of $470.25 on a volume of 140K shares. This may provide swing traders with an opportunity for a long position, as such a crossover often suggests higher prices in the near term.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Regeneron Pharm have traded between a low of $325.35 and a high of $543.55 and are now at $482.49, which is 48% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Regeneron Pharm on February 5th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $369.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Regeneron Pharm have risen 28.4%. We continue to monitor REGN for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.