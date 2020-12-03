Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Zimmer Biomet Ho (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH) traded today at a new 52-week low of $100.05. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 52,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH) has potential upside of 31.1% based on a current price of $101.53 and analysts' consensus price target of $133.11. Zimmer Biomet Ho shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $137.16 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $147.33.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical equipment. The Company offers orthopedic and dental reconstructive implants, spinal implants, trauma products, and related surgical products. Zimmer Biomet Holdings serves customers worldwide.

Zimmer Biomet Ho share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $161.11 and the current low of $100.05 and are currently at $101.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 1.48% lower over the past week, respectively.

