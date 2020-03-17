Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Wr Grace & Co (GRA)

Shares of Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) traded today at $32.48, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 61,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 712,000 shares.

W.R. Grace & Co. supplies specialty chemical, construction, and container products. The Company focus on catalysts and silica, construction, fine chemical, and molecular sieves, and other products. W.R. Grace & Co serves food and beverages, consumer products, petroleum refinery, and construction industries worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Wr Grace & Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $32.48 and a high of $79.71 and are now at $32.70. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.67% lower and 2.64% lower over the past week, respectively.

Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) has potential upside of 147.4% based on a current price of $32.70 and analysts' consensus price target of $80.91. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.02 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $67.59.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Wr Grace & Co and will alert subscribers who have GRA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.