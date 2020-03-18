Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Wp Carey Inc (WPC)

Shares of Wp Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $58.98. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 141,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 641,000 shares.

Wp Carey Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $93.36 and the current low of $58.98 and are currently at $61.62 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

W.P. Carey Inc. operates as a global net-lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions for companies worldwide. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W.P. Carey manages a series of non-traded REITs.

Wp Carey Inc has overhead space with shares priced $61.62, or 5.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $65.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $81.97 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $84.77.

