Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) traded today at a new 52-week low of $79.96. So far today approximately 107,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1 million shares.

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) has potential upside of 125.6% based on a current price of $79.96 and analysts' consensus price target of $180.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $139.70 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $144.29.

Whirlpool Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $163.64 and the current low of $79.96 and are currently at $79.96 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets major home appliances. The Company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigeration, room air conditioning equipment, cooking appliances, dishwashers, and mixers and other small household appliances. Whirlpool products are sold worldwide

