Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Wesco Intl (WCC)

Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.01. Approximately 100,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 988,000 shares.

There is potential upside of 295.9% for shares of Wesco Intl based on a current price of $18.01 and an average consensus analyst price target of $71.30. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $46.31 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $48.84.

Over the past year, Wesco Intlhas traded in a range of $18.01 to $61.32 and are now at $18.01. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical products and other industrial maintenance, repair, and operating supplies. The Company also provides integrated supply services. WESCO operates branches and distribution centers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, which serve customers worldwide.

