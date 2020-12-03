Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Wesco Intl (WCC)

Shares of Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) traded today at $22.97, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 95,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 972,000 shares.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical products and other industrial maintenance, repair, and operating supplies. The Company also provides integrated supply services. WESCO operates branches and distribution centers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, which serve customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wesco Intl have traded between the current low of $22.97 and a high of $61.32 and are now at $23.02. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) has potential upside of 209.7% based on a current price of $23.02 and analysts' consensus price target of $71.30. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $49.15 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $49.34.

