Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Viasat Inc (VSAT)

Shares of Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) traded at a new 52-week low today of $43.30. So far today approximately 73,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 545,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Viasat Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $43.30 and a high of $94.67 and are now at $45.39. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) has potential upside of 61.9% based on a current price of $45.39 and analysts' consensus price target of $73.50. Viasat Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $64.30 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $74.49.

ViaSat, Inc. provides advanced broadband digital satellite communications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment and services. The Company's defense products include satellite communications products consisting of modems, terminals, and network control systems, advanced multifunction information distribution systems, and simulation test equipment.

