Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Vf Corp (VFC)

Shares of Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) traded today at $51.31, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 59,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Vf Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $51.31 and a high of $100.23 and are now at $52.76. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

VF Corporation is an international apparel company. The Company owns a broad portfolio of brands in the jeanswear, outerwear, packs, footwear, sportswear, and occupational apparel categories. VF products are marketed to consumers shopping in specialty stores, upscale, traditional department stores, national chains, and mass merchants.

Potential upside of 57.8% exists for Vf Corp, based on a current level of $52.76 and analysts' average consensus price target of $83.28. Vf Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $83.26 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $86.28.

