Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Union Pac Corp (UNP)

Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $128.12. So far today approximately 238,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares.

There is potential upside of 14.3% for shares of Union Pac Corp based on a current price of $128.90 and an average consensus analyst price target of $147.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $170.90 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $175.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Union Pac Corp have traded between the current low of $128.12 and a high of $188.96 and are now at $128.90. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Union Pacific Corporation is a rail transportation company. The Company's railroad hauls a variety of goods, including agricultural, automotive, and chemical products. Union Pacific offers long-haul routes from all major West Coast and Gulf Coast ports to eastern gateways as well as connects with Canada's rail systems and serves the major gateways to Mexico.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Union Pac Corp and will alert subscribers who have UNP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.