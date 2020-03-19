Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Under Armo-C (UA)

Under Armo-C (NYSE:UA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.80. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 557,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.5 million shares.

Potential upside of 188.0% exists for Under Armo-C, based on a current level of $7.12 and analysts' average consensus price target of $20.50. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.21 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $18.19.

Over the past year, Under Armo-Chas traded in a range of $6.80 to $24.55 and are now at $7.12. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

Under Armour, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes branded performance products for men, women, and youth. The Company designs and sells a broad offering of apparel and accessories made of synthetic microfibers.

