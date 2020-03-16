Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Ugi Corp (UGI)

Shares of Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $26.44. Approximately 54,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Ugi Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $26.44 and a high of $56.49 and are now at $28.35. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

UGI Corporation distributes and markets energy products and services. The Company is a domestic and international distributor of propane. UGI offers natural gas and electricity and sells related products and services in the Middle Atlantic region of the United States.

Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) has potential upside of 76.4% based on a current price of $28.35 and analysts' consensus price target of $50.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $40.83 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.73.

