Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Ugi Corp (UGI)

Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) traded today at a new 52-week low of $33.72. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 75,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ugi Corp have traded between the current low of $33.72 and a high of $56.49 and are now at $34.08. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% lower and 1.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

UGI Corporation distributes and markets energy products and services. The Company is a domestic and international distributor of propane. UGI offers natural gas and electricity and sells related products and services in the Middle Atlantic region of the United States.

Potential upside of 46.7% exists for Ugi Corp, based on a current level of $34.08 and analysts' average consensus price target of $50.00. Ugi Corp shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $41.85 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $47.15.

