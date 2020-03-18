Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Udr Inc (UDR)

Shares of Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) traded today at $35.93, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 182,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Udr Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $35.93 and a high of $51.24 and are now at $37.84. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

UDR, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, and develops apartment communities located nationwide.

There is potential upside of 2.4% for shares of Udr Inc based on a current price of $37.84 and an average consensus analyst price target of $38.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.31 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $47.39.

