Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Tyson Foods-A (TSN)

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $44.83. So far today approximately 761,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.4 million shares.

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) has potential upside of 73.8% based on a current price of $46.22 and analysts' consensus price target of $80.33. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $78.55 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $83.23.

Over the past year, Tyson Foods-Ahas traded in a range of $44.83 to $94.24 and are now at $46.22. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3%.

Tyson Foods, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods, and related allied products. The Company's products are marketed and sold to national and regional grocery retailers, regional grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, and industrial food processing companies.

