Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Tyson Foods-A (TSN)

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded at a new 52-week low today of $53.50. So far today approximately 136,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.2 million shares.

Over the past year, Tyson Foods-Ahas traded in a range of $53.50 to $94.24 and are now at $53.95. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Potential upside of 48.9% exists for Tyson Foods-A, based on a current level of $53.95 and analysts' average consensus price target of $80.33. Tyson Foods-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $80.98 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $83.64.

Tyson Foods, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods, and related allied products. The Company's products are marketed and sold to national and regional grocery retailers, regional grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, and industrial food processing companies.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Tyson Foods-A and will alert subscribers who have TSN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.