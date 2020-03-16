Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $25.42. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 22.1 million shares.

Twitter Inc has overhead space with shares priced $26.30, or 14.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $30.68. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.17 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.13.

Twitter, Inc. provides online social networking and microblogging service. The Company offers users the ability to follow other users activity, read, and post tweets. Twitter serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Twitter Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $25.42 and a high of $45.85 and are now at $26.30. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Twitter Inc on February 28th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.44. Since that call, shares of Twitter Inc have fallen 9.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.