Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Tjx Cos Inc (TJX)

Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $32.72. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 9 million shares.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is an off-price apparel and home fashion retailer in the United States and worldwide. The Company operates off-price retail concepts in the US, Canada, and Europe that offer a wide range of brand name and designer merchandise.

In the past 52 weeks, Tjx Cos Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $32.72 and a high of $64.95 and are now at $35.19. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 3.42% lower over the past week, respectively.

Potential upside of 160.9% exists for Tjx Cos Inc, based on a current level of $35.19 and analysts' average consensus price target of $91.82. Tjx Cos Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $57.11 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $58.92.

