Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Textron Inc (TXT)

Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) traded today at a new 52-week low of $22.93. So far today approximately 103,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.2 million shares.

Potential upside of 201.8% exists for Textron Inc, based on a current level of $23.07 and analysts' average consensus price target of $69.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $42.77 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.58.

Over the past year, Textron Inchas traded in a range of $22.93 to $58.00 and are now at $23.07. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

Textron Inc. is a global, multi-industry company with operations in aircraft, defense, industrial products, and finance. The Company's products include airplanes, helicopters, weapons, and automotive products. Textron's finance division offers asset based lending, aviation, distribution, golf, and resort finance, as well as structured capital.

