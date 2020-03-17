Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Texas Roadhous (TXRH)

Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded today at a new 52-week low of $33.57. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 292,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.4 million shares.

Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH) has potential upside of 80.9% based on a current price of $36.15 and analysts' consensus price target of $65.41. Texas Roadhous shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.21 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $58.70.

Over the past year, Texas Roadhoushas traded in a range of $33.57 to $72.49 and are now at $36.15. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 1.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a moderately priced, full service restaurant chain.

