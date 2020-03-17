Recent 52-Week Low Surpassed in Shares of Terex Corp (TEX)

Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX) traded today at a new 52-week low of $13.75. So far today approximately 84,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 960,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Terex Corp have traded between the current low of $13.75 and a high of $34.67 and are now at $14.41. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.72% lower and 3.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Terex Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer operating in four business segments such as aerial work platforms, construction, cranes, and materials processing. Terex manufactures a broad range of equipment for use in various industries including the construction, infrastructure, quarrying, mining, shipping, transportation, refining, energy, and utility industries.

Terex Corp has overhead space with shares priced $14.41, or 68.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $45.47. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $24.45 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $27.11.

